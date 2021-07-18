Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.52. 3,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

