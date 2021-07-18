Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NUVR remained flat at $$24.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.67. Nuvera Communications has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

