NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 19th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.22. The company has a market cap of $452.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $391.08 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.37.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

