NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Acquires $572,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,800.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,277.85 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,859.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

