NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Acquires $572,000.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.
Shares of NVR opened at $4,800.00 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,277.85 and a 1-year high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,859.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $44.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
