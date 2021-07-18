Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Up 57.3% in June

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 673,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $13,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMP stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 539,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.75. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

