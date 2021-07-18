ODUWA (OWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $6,834.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.03 or 0.99903205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

