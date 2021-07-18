Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $77.45. 1,354,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

