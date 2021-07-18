Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omnicom Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMC stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

