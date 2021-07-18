OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $63,300.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ONEW opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

