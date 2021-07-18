Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Opacity has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $200,883.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00813789 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (CRYPTO:OPCT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

