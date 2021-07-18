Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.54.

LPRO stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

