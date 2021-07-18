OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Acquires $44,800.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Oliver Schacht purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 117,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

