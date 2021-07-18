OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Insider Robert J. Shovlin Sells 130,604 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

