Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

