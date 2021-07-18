Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $140.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $120.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
