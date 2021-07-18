O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $66,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $602.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $70,776.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

