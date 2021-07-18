OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

