OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.22.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

