OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.90.

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$950.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

