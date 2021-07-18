Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

OSCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $14,554,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,032,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

