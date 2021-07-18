Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) PT Raised to C$3.20 at Cormark

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.20 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

CVE OSI opened at C$1.20 on Friday. Osino Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$126.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.41.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Osino Resources will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.