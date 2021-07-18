Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Short Interest Update

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSG remained flat at $$2.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.37. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

