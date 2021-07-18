Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $941,000 in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

