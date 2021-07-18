Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,580,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of EVOJU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

