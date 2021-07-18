Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $369,000.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

