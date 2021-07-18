Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $200,000 Position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITHXU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get ITHAX Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITHXU opened at $9.98 on Friday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITHXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ITHAX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITHAX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.