Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $249,000 Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $251,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.