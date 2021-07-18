Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth about $20,800,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the first quarter worth $15,394,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $10,370,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter valued at $10,400,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRSV opened at $9.97 on Friday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

