Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.76. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 8,748 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

