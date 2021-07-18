PAID Network (PAID) One Day Volume Tops $427,072.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $427,072.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00146767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,632.35 or 0.99972378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.