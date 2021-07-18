Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) EVP Sells $484,140.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 108,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.93 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Palomar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

