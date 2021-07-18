Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 17.08 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.68 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,088,766 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 29 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.06. The company has a market capitalization of £321.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

