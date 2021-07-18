Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$53.00. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as low as C$34.09 and last traded at C$34.22, with a volume of 301646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.91.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

