Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

