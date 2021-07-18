Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.73. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after buying an additional 199,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 223,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,989. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

