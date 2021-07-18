Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP Randall B. Brenner Sells 5,000 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) VP Randall B. Brenner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300.00.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.91 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

