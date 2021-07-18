Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 456,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,011. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.38.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
