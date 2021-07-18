Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Short Interest Update

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the June 15th total of 456,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,011. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Park City Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

