Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRRWF shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $$26.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055. Park Lawn has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

