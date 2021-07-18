Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 334,649 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,649 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,755 shares of company stock worth $1,927,275. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.