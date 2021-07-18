Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of PATK opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,728,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

