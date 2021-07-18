Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78.

VRNA stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Verona Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 129,043 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.