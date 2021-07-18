(PBSV) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

(NYSE: PBSV) is one of 8,292 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$10.87 billion
|$1.20 billion
|-12.26
Insider & Institutional Ownership
58.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|22.71%
|-42.74%
|-6.64%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Competitors
|6267
|30414
|38436
|715
|2.44
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 27.24%.
Summary
rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors compared.