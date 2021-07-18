PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $656.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

