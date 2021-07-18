PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Insider Buys $98,800.00 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) insider Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 10,000 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.
PDSB stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.