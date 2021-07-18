PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Insider Buys $98,800.00 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) insider Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 10,000 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.

PDSB stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

