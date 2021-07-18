PDT Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.71 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

