PDT Partners LLC Has $950,000 Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $36.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,541. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

