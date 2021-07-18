PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,235 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $311.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $317.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.