PDT Partners LLC Invests $984,000 in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

