PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,500 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $31.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

