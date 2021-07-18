PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

