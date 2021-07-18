PDT Partners LLC Sells 11,279 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $913.92 million, a PE ratio of 116.27, a P/E/G ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $147,309.75. Insiders sold a total of 10,522 shares of company stock worth $560,829 over the last 90 days. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.